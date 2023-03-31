Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 6,181 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matson Stock Down 0.7 %

MATX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.39 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Matson by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

