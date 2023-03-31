Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $224,039.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,839.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $14,829.75.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,336. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.