Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 90,295 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,745.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $19.49 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Samsara by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

