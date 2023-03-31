Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $326,460.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

