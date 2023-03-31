Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.39. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 41,672 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,145 shares of company stock worth $1,615,419 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

