Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.39. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 41,672 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,145 shares of company stock worth $1,615,419 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
