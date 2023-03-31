Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Sell” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Intel stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

