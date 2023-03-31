Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Biogen stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

