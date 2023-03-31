Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 88,985 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after buying an additional 739,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the period.

EELV stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

