Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,655 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

