Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

