Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 266,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 250,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Shell by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.94 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.