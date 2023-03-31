Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

