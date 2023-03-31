Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 154,184 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,184 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,973,000 after buying an additional 1,292,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $914.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

