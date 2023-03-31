Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 308,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

INTR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 255,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,686. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 million and a P/E ratio of 180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,541,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

