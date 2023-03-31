International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.06) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167.80 ($2.06).

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.20 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,641,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,705,051. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

