Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.47 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $34.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00018396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,232,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,099,628 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

