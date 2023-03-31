Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.26 and last traded at $54.56. Approximately 279,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 754,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

