Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Stock Down 7.7 %

Inventiva stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inventiva by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.