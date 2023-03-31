Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Inventiva Stock Down 7.7 %
Inventiva stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
