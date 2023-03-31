InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Compass Point

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
IVT opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
