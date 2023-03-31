Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 223,809 shares.The stock last traded at $46.71 and had previously closed at $47.01.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

