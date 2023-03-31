Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $66.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

