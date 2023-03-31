Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 390,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

