Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Cut by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.23. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,980. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

