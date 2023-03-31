Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Investar has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Investar’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $62,743 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investar by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

