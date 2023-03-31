Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG):

3/29/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/22/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €83.00 ($89.25) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/14/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/9/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($88.17) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/9/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €91.00 ($97.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2023 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €86.00 ($92.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FRA LEG traded up €1.88 ($2.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €50.26 ($54.04). 604,650 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien SE has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($105.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.71.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

