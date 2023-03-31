Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2023 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00.

3/21/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00.

3/16/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

3/16/2023 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Foot Locker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Foot Locker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

2/6/2023 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

