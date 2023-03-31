Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 254,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $145.11 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

