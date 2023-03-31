Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 17,445 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 0.4 %

INT stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also

