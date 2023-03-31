Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 230 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $81.03.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

See Also

