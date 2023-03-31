IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $21,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 107,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,962 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

