IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
IonQ Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $13.76.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
