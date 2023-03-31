IonQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,202 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday.

IonQ stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,075,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

