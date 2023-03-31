iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $121.78 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease.

