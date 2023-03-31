iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $121.78 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.
