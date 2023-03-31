iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 455,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.