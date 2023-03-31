iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 6,069,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.