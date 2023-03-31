iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.