iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $36,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,327 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.