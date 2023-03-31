iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.