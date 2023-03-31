iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000.

IBTD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 90,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

