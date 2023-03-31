iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.74.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.