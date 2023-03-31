iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 983.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,319 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.9% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

