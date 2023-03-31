iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

