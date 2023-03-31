iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.97

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 2546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

