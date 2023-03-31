iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

