iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24,327.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after acquiring an additional 291,924 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

