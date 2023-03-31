iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

