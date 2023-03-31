iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWM stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.81. 15,654,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,254,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

