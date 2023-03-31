iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 62,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,383. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

