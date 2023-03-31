iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

