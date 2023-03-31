iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Reduced by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ITA opened at $114.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.