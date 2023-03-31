iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,430,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 165,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.